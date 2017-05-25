EUR/USD: struggling with 1.1200 as oil, US data support the USD

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1203

Dollar's decline triggered by FOMC Minutes late Wednesday, pared during the European morning, as a strong decline in oil prices helped the greenback to regain ground, with uneven results across the board. OPEC oil ministers are in Vienna, discussing their next steps to deal with the global glut. Oil minister assisting to the meeting are indicating that they are confident that a nine-month output cut extension will help balancing the market, not seeing the need of extending it further for now. The EUR/USD pair faltered ahead of its yearly high, retreating now from 1.1249 but holding above the critical 1.1200 figure. Several European countries are on holiday today, leaving the local macroeconomic calendar empty.

Stocks in the US are set to open higher and close to record highs, limiting dollar's decline during the upcoming session. The US just released its weekly unemployment claims which came in at 234K for the week ended May 19th, below the 238K expected and following a revised 233K. The Goods Trade Balance for April printed a larger-than-expected deficit of $68 billion, against expectations of $-64.7B.

The greenback gained modestly with the news, now hovering around 1.1200 ahead of Wall Street's opening. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is now a few pips below a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within negative territory, lacking directional strength. Upcoming direction will likely be set by US equities and yields, but large movements could hardly be expected for today.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1295

