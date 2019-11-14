- EUR/USD has managed to recapture 1.10 after Germany averted a recession.
- The second day of Powell's testimony and trade talks are eyed.
- Thursday's four-hour technical chart is still pointing to the downside.
"Not so fast" – That comment applies to the gloomy headlines projecting a recession in Germany – but also to growth – which is at a snail's pace. The continent's largest economy has expanded by a meager 0.1% in the third quarter after contracting by the same scale beforehand. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction – and the "locomotive" of the euro-zone averted that.
EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.10 level but has been unable to stage a meaningful recovery as the global economy continues struggling.
Germany heavily depends on exports to China – and fresh figures from the world's second-largest economy are pointing in the wrong direction. The Asian giant reported a slowdown in Fixed Asset Investment to 5.2% yearly in October, below 5.4% expected. Industrial Production decelerated to 4.7%, far below 5.5% expected. While Europe's powerhouse has skirted a downturn, it is still not out of the woods.
Uncertainty about trade stands out as the main driver of the slowdown – and the clouds are far from clearing. President Donald Trump has said that talks are going along very well, but media reports suggest that the world's largest economies have hit a snag over China's purchases of American agricultural goods. This additional thorn joins a previous disagreement about the removal of tariffs.
The dollar benefited from safe-haven flows amid these trade concerns, pushing EUR/USD down in addition to a boost from the central bank. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has reiterated his stance that the US economy and monetary policy are in "good place." While the Fed is ready to cut rates in case of a "material reassessment" of its outlook – it remains on the sidelines.
See Chairman Powell Lauds Economy and Eschews Politics in Congressional Testimony
Powell, who continues his testimony later today, seems unfazed by the minor drop in the pace of underlying inflation. Data published on Wednesday showed the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated in October to an annual pace of 2.3%. Today's report on producer prices is set to show an increase, but will likely be shrugged off by investors.
Overall, trade headlines and further responses to Germany's figures are set to dominate euro/dollar trading.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Similar to Germany, the world's most popular currency pair is still not out of the woods. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is above 30 – outside oversold conditions and open to fresh falls. Moreover, momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair remains below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
It continues struggling with 1.10, which is a psychologically significant level and also a former quadruple top. The swing lows of 1.0940 and 1.0905 are next, followed by the 2019 trough of 1.0879.
Looking up, some resistance awaits at 1.1015, which has kept EUR/USD down in recent days. It is followed by 1.1035, a support line from early November, and then by 1.1055, 1.1090, and 1.1110.
