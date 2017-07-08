EUR/USD: struggling for direction, USD strength limited

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1788

The EUR/USD pair eases ahead of the US opening, unable to settle above the 1.1800 level but still up for the day and not far below the key level. Weighing on the common currency were below expected macroeconomic releases, as German industrial production fell by 1.1% in June, against the 0.2% advance expected, whilst the annual figure came in at 2.4%, well below previous 4.8%. Additionally, the EU August Sentix confidence index for the EU fell to 27.7 from previous 28.3. With only minor US releases, but two Fed speakers ahead, the EUR/USD pair present a short term negative tone, although the longer term bullish trend remains firm in place. In the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below its 20 SMA, which gains bearish strength above the current level, whilst technical indicators have recovered mostly from oversold readings before losing directional strength within bearish territory, now aiming to turn south. The pair is struggling around 1.1785, a former relevant support, with a break below it exposing the 1.1730 price zone, although such decline seems quite unlikely, given that the market is still not interested in re-buying the greenback.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1730 1.1690

Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1865 1.1910

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD