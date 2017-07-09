EUR/USD: struggling around 1.2000, bullish post-ECB

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1998

As largely expected, the ECB left its monetary policy unchanged in its September monetary policy meeting, but that didn't prevent the EUR/USD pair from appreciating. Ahead of the announcement, the pair surged to 1.1992, its highest in two weeks, with the market holding its breath ahead of the press conference, as the ECB offered no hints of futures moves in the statement. The pair surged to 1.2058 during the press conference, as despite an extreme moderate and cautious tone, ECB's head, Mario Draghi ended up saying that they will discuss tapering in October. Growth projections were revised higher, while inflation ones were revised lower, both by little. Draghi tried to keep EUR's gains limited, and surprisingly he succeed this time, as the pair pulled back to the current 1.2000 region. Worth mention that a tapering announcement in the fall has already been priced in long ago. Wall Street opened higher, European equities are rallying into the close, all of which weighs on the common currency short term.

Anyway, the pair holds above post-US NFP highs, and overall positive despite the retracement from the mentioned high. In the 4 hours chart, the downside has been contained by a modestly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but are far from turning negative, keeping the risk towards the upside. Renewed buying interest above 1.2030, should result in the pair retesting the year high near 1.2070, while the short-term risk will turn towards the downside only on a break below 1.1950.

Support levels: 1.1950 1.1910 1.1870

Resistance levels: 1.2030 1.2070 1.2110

