Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the EURUSD. Review my previous EURUSD analysis here.
EURUSD Monthly:
Monthly support at 1.1603 and 1.1495, resistance at 1.1704.
September produced an outside reversal candle confirming that the monthly trend remains clearly down. MACD has also crossed down confirming the change in trend.
EURUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 1.1603, resistance at 1.1664.
Price declined last week and is testing 1.1603 weekly/monthly support. Price may rally back up to test 1.1664 weekly resistance before a further decline. Long term weekly double top pattern remains in play.
EURUSD Daily:
Daily support at 1.1562, resistance at 1.1683.
Daily chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Watch for price to rally back to the 1.1664 to 1.1704 weekly/monthly resistance area.
Price failing at the 1.1664 to 1.1704 resistance area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the weekly double top pattern.
Long term price projection target for the weekly double top pattern remains at 1.1165.
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.