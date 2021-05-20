EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line at 1.2230/40 & February high at 1.2240/45 to target 1.2185/75 & almost as far as 1.2150/40.
USDCAD trying a recovery to ease severely oversold conditions.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.
Daily analysis
EURUSD outlook is more negative now as we reject important resistance at 1.2230/45. Holding minor resistance at 1.2200/10 today targets 1.2150/40. Strong support at 1.2110/00. Longs need stops below 1.2085.
11 month trend line resistance & February high at 1.2240/50. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
USDCAD climbs slowly to 1.2142 with strong resistance at 1.2165/85. 10 month trend line resistance at 1.2220/30. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.
Minor support at 1.2100/90. 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.
GBPCAD beat resistance at 1.7100/20 but topped exactly at the next target of 1.7150/60. Further gains this week can target 1.7240/60.
The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly so far this week but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
