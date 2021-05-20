EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line at 1.2230/40 & February high at 1.2240/45 to target 1.2185/75 & almost as far as 1.2150/40.

USDCAD trying a recovery to ease severely oversold conditions.

GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.

Daily analysis

EURUSD outlook is more negative now as we reject important resistance at 1.2230/45. Holding minor resistance at 1.2200/10 today targets 1.2150/40. Strong support at 1.2110/00. Longs need stops below 1.2085.

11 month trend line resistance & February high at 1.2240/50. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.

USDCAD climbs slowly to 1.2142 with strong resistance at 1.2165/85. 10 month trend line resistance at 1.2220/30. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.

Minor support at 1.2100/90. 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.

GBPCAD beat resistance at 1.7100/20 but topped exactly at the next target of 1.7150/60. Further gains this week can target 1.7240/60.

The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly so far this week but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.

Chart