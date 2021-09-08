EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD tests strong support at 1.1860/50...but this level has dropped slightly to 1.1840/30 today. Longs need stops below 1.1810.

USDCAD has no clear pattern or trend to follow. Moves are erratic & random – up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Shorts at 1.2590/1.2610 stopped above 1.2630.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend but closing near the open for 6 days. A scalpers market only.

Daily analysis

EURUSD strong support at 1.1840/30. Longs need stops below 1.1810. Minor support at 1.1790/80.

Longs at at 1.1840/30 target 1.1860/70 & 1.1880. Strong resistance at 1.1910/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1930.

USDCAD holding above first support at 1.2610/1.2590 can target 1.2660/70. If we continue higher look for 1.2715/25.

Below 1.2580 risks a slide to 1.2530/20 before a retest of 1.2500/1.2490.

GBPCAD up to the next target of 1.7380/7400 & first resistance at 1.7440/50. A break higher targets 1.7485/1.7500.

First support at 1.7370/60. Longs need stops below 1.7340. A break lower can target 1.7335/30 before a retest of minor support at 1.7275/65. Further losses target 1.7254, perhaps as far as 1.7220.

