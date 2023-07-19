Share:

The single European currency is in Defense mode and is already recovering above the 1,12 levels as it had dipped marginally below it , showing strong signs that the upward momentum of the last few days its under question.

Signs of fatigue already appeared during yesterday where even though the euro hit new highs corrections behaviors came into play and gains were limited.

For the first time in a long time, there were statements from European officials who challenged the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank, leaving doubts as to whether after the next meeting where interest rate hikes are locked in, there will be more.

Αt the same time retail sales from the United States although not surprising were not negative which kept the US dollar in the spotlight.

Μarket behavior has broadly confirmed my view that the European currency's upward momentum may be in doubt and corrections remain in play with high probability.

Although so far the corrections are extremely mild and do not show any change of course I continue to maintain my previous thinking and avoid opening positions in favor of the European currency at these levels.

On today's agenda stands out the final assessment of the level of inflation in the Eurozone where no surprises are expected. While from the US economy, we have the data on housing starts and building permits.

My assessment is that signs of European currency fatigue and further corrective behavior will remain on the table and for today.