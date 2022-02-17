The EUR/USD pair drops at the time of writing as the Dollar Index is fighting hard to rebound. The price stands at 1.1356 below 1.1386 today’s high. In the short term, the bearish pressure is high as the rate is traded below 1.1374 static resistance and under a short-term downtrend line. Surprisingly or not, the currency pair stayed higher even if the US retail sales data came in better than expected.
Today, the US Unemployment Claims came in worse than expected at 248K versus 217K expected in the last week. Also, Housing Starts and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index reported worse than expected data. From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is trapped within a down channel and it has developed a minor up channel as well. Staying below the downtrend line and making a new lower low could activate a larger drop.
