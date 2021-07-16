EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD longs at support at 1.1780/70 worked perfectly with an easy 60 pip profit on the bounce to resistance at 1.1835/45. Shorts here worked perfectly on the dip to 1.1795.
USDCAD longs at 1.2460/40 worked again on the bounce from 1.2427 to the targets of 1.2500/10 & 1.2580/90 before we held 7 pips from strong resistance at 1.2620/30.
GBPCAD beat first resistance at 1.7330/40 & went straight to the target of 1.7420/30 in another perfect call. In fact we topped exactly here.
Daily analysis
EURUSD holding support again at 1.1780/70 today meets first resistance at 1.1835/45. Shorts need stops above 1.1855. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1875/80 before strong resistance at 1.1895/1.1905.
Frist support at 1.1780/70. A break lower targets 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1660.
USDCAD longs at 1.2460/40 work on the bounce to 1.2580/90 before holding strong resistance at 1.2620/30. Shorts here need stops above 1.2645. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week. First support at 1.2520/00. Longs need stops below 1.2490. Strong support at 1.2425/15. Longs need stops below 1.2400.
GBPCAD hit our 1.7420/30 target & topped exactly here. First support at 1.7350/30. Longs need stops below 1.7310.
Very minor resistance at 1.7420/30 today. A break higher targets 1.7490/1.7500.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
