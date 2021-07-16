EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at support at 1.1780/70 worked perfectly with an easy 60 pip profit on the bounce to resistance at 1.1835/45. Shorts here worked perfectly on the dip to 1.1795.

USDCAD longs at 1.2460/40 worked again on the bounce from 1.2427 to the targets of 1.2500/10 & 1.2580/90 before we held 7 pips from strong resistance at 1.2620/30.

GBPCAD beat first resistance at 1.7330/40 & went straight to the target of 1.7420/30 in another perfect call. In fact we topped exactly here.

Daily analysis

EURUSD holding support again at 1.1780/70 today meets first resistance at 1.1835/45. Shorts need stops above 1.1855. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1875/80 before strong resistance at 1.1895/1.1905.

Frist support at 1.1780/70. A break lower targets 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1660.

USDCAD longs at 1.2460/40 work on the bounce to 1.2580/90 before holding strong resistance at 1.2620/30. Shorts here need stops above 1.2645. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week. First support at 1.2520/00. Longs need stops below 1.2490. Strong support at 1.2425/15. Longs need stops below 1.2400.

GBPCAD hit our 1.7420/30 target & topped exactly here. First support at 1.7350/30. Longs need stops below 1.7310.

Very minor resistance at 1.7420/30 today. A break higher targets 1.7490/1.7500.

Chart