After a real choppy trading day yesterday with a change of direction several times the common European currency is moving higher in the wake of yesterday's ECB decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.
After initially being pressured and found itself a bit above the 0,9900 level very soon the pair changed direction again with strong upward momentum with result to trade this morning at the 1,01 levels awaiting the ECB's president Christine Lagarde speech.
As we have repeatedly noted we should not underestimate the defense ability of the European currency and the fact that the exchange rate at the levels of 1/1 and below is indeed a low level and is not pleasant for the officials of the European Central Bank.
Our strategies to buy the pair on the dips turned out to be the most appropriate.
As we mentioned yesterday, the decision of the European Central Bank certainly narrows the gap between the two main central banks in terms of interest rates, but we will have to wait for the corresponding move from the Fed.
I am not expect some major surprises in today's speech by President Lagarde and the possibility that the euro will lose some of its recent gains is high.
A profit taking behavior from yesterday's and today's upward movement of the euro is considered a good idea.
