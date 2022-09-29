The common European currency is again under intense pressure having lost a significant part of yesterday's gains approaching again 0.9600 levels.

Yesterday was marked by a significant rise in the European currency of over 200 basis points fully confirming our assessment that the reaction will be seen in the foreground even with a little delay.

The strategy to buy the pair at new lows did not disappoint us once again.

The maintenance of trading range within the weekly channel which has started the downtrend path since May 2021 continues to have high fidelity in with the exchange rate reacting whenever it approaches the lower line of the descending channel.

Here we must draw attention that several times before the long-term change of direction there are violent behaviors, the volatility widens significantly and the pair temporarily moves outside of each channel.

The basic question of whether we are close to the absolute bottom is of course difficult to answer but we may not be far.

The day is characterized by a rich calendar in macroeconomic news, the most important of which is the German inflation prices and the growth rates in US.

So a trading environment with increased volatility is expected and although there is again a bearish trend the reactions are expected to reappear.