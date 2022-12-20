The single European currency remains stable in the area of 1,06 as every time it receives some pressure succeeds and reacts soon.

In the last few days the pair it has fallen at least four times marginally below the level of 1,06 But without this fall having any duration.

As we expected and highlighted in yesterday's article the day in the absence of major announcements was quite calm, the trading range was quite narrow and there was no significant direction in the exchange rate.

While our last thoughts to buy dollars on peaks was confirmed again as each time there was a temporary rise for the European currency very soon the US dollar went on the counterattack pushing the pair just below the 1,06 level again.

International stock markets once again came under pressure which could potentially strengthen the US currency much more.

Nevertheless, a particular resilience is observed in the European currency to maintain these levels and to react very quickly whenever it receives some pressure, something that is little strange and beyond the fact that at the last meeting of the European Central Bank, the rhetoric was hawkish, i could not at present give some other explanation.

Today has some limited interest In terms of macroeconomic news with data on housing starts in the United States and Consumer confidence in the Eurozone standing out.

As US debt yields have returned to higher levels and sentiment in International stock markets is likely to remain bearish, the chances of the US dollar to find some more positive direction are increased.

In any case I maintain for now the recent strategy of buying the US currency on peaks.