EUR/USD is having a potential big move to the downside. The zone for short trades is the POC.

The POC 1.1690-1.1700 is where we can see the selling happening. I am short and I can see that the first target should be the 1.1600 zone. The price needs to break 1.1660 and from there we will see a strong momentum down. Below 1.1600 1.1565 will be open. Now it is shorts who are dominating over longs.Bears are stronger.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.