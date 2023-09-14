Share:

After many meetings the day has arrived Where the European central bank in a controversial meeting where the stakes are divided will decide whether to go ahead with one more 25 basis point interest rate hike or proceed with a temporary pause.

The exchange rate after several days where it has been locked in an extremely limited range of fluctuation near the levels of 1.07 is likely to explode violently in one direction or the other depending on the decision of President Lagarde.

It may be one of the most difficult decisions in the history of the European Central Bank as on the one hand inflation in the Eurozone has proven to be quite stubborn and despite the retreat prices are still far from the objectives of the European Central Bank but on the other hand the course of the European economy is on the verge of recession.

Yesterday did not provide any surprises as the announcement on the path of Consumer Inflation in the United States was within the estimates and apart from a temporary small-scale disturbance the exchange rate did not change much.

Once again the main characteristic of the European currency recently to get mild reactions was on the table But as expected the rise was extremely mild without much duration and continuity.

On today's agenda, in addition to the Ecb's decision, we also have important news from the United States such as the retail sales and weekly initial jobless claims that may contribute to the high volatility expected today in the markets.

As is logical the attitude of waiting before the decision of the ECB may is the best thought, But without to deviate from my basic strategy to buy the European currency especially if in the wake of a possible rise in interest rates we see a strong dips near the levels of 1,06 or even below this.