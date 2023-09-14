After many meetings the day has arrived Where the European central bank in a controversial meeting where the stakes are divided will decide whether to go ahead with one more 25 basis point interest rate hike or proceed with a temporary pause.
The exchange rate after several days where it has been locked in an extremely limited range of fluctuation near the levels of 1.07 is likely to explode violently in one direction or the other depending on the decision of President Lagarde.
It may be one of the most difficult decisions in the history of the European Central Bank as on the one hand inflation in the Eurozone has proven to be quite stubborn and despite the retreat prices are still far from the objectives of the European Central Bank but on the other hand the course of the European economy is on the verge of recession.
Yesterday did not provide any surprises as the announcement on the path of Consumer Inflation in the United States was within the estimates and apart from a temporary small-scale disturbance the exchange rate did not change much.
Once again the main characteristic of the European currency recently to get mild reactions was on the table But as expected the rise was extremely mild without much duration and continuity.
On today's agenda, in addition to the Ecb's decision, we also have important news from the United States such as the retail sales and weekly initial jobless claims that may contribute to the high volatility expected today in the markets.
As is logical the attitude of waiting before the decision of the ECB may is the best thought, But without to deviate from my basic strategy to buy the European currency especially if in the wake of a possible rise in interest rates we see a strong dips near the levels of 1,06 or even below this.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0750, with eyes on ECB decision
EUR/USD has entered a phase of consolidation near 1.0750 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical ECB policy announcements. Key US data are awaited as well.
GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow range around 1.2500, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow range around 1.2500 in the European morning on Wednesday. A broad-based US Dollar retreat and an upbeat mood is offering support to the currency pair. The focus shifts to the US data flow.
Gold price drops toward $1,900, US data in focus
Gold price is extending its losing streak, approaching $1,900 in the European session on Thursday. A pause in the US Dollar decline is exerting fresh selling pressure on the Gold price, as traders await the US Retail Sales and PPI data after the CPI disappointment.
ApeCoin price likely to plummet as $46.69 million worth of APE to flood markets in a cliff unlock
ApeCoin price remains on its bearish streak after a sloppy multi-month fall since early in the year. After hitting what appears to be rock bottom for the altcoin, APE is attempting to recover, with the ecosystem's token unlocking event likely to deter it.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde set to create lose-lose situation for Euro Premium
The ECB is set to leave interest rates unchanged in its September meeting. ECB Lagarde will likely leave the door open to increasing borrowing costs again. Investors are set to interpret any pause as a victory for doves, downing the Euro.