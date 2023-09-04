You may recall that the Research Team released a post on the EUR/USD at the end of August, detailing that upside momentum may be waning.
As evident from the monthly chart, the currency pair wrapped up August down -1.3%, following a reaction from resistance at $1.1233 in July, a level boasting a connection with the 50-month simple moving average at $1.1167. Further underperformance is possible, according to the monthly chart, with support not expected to make a show until $1.0516.
Adding to this bearish vibe from the monthly chart, we can see that on the daily timeframe, price action recently dipped a toe in waters south of the 200-day simple moving average at $1.0817. Traders and investors, therefore, may view this as a sign that further underperformance could be observed this week, zeroing in on daily support at $1.0689 as a viable downside objective.
From a shorter-term perspective, the H1 timeframe shows price recently whipsawed north of the $1.08 level and touched resistance from $1.0809. To the downside, the $1.0772 low (4 September) is a possible support target in the short term, closely shadowed by the lows around $1.0766 (25 August), both of which are circled. Now, if we should surpass the aforementioned lows, as suggested by the higher timeframes showing that the unit could explore territory as far south as daily support at $1.0689, H1 support calls for attention at $1.0746.
For the time being, therefore, EUR/USD offers a technically bearish environment.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.0800
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. Although the Euro came under modest selling pressure following disappointing investor confidence data, the risk-positive market atmosphere helped the pair find support.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600
Following the bearish action seen on Friday, GBP/USD started the new week on a firm footing. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair benefits from improving risk mood and trades in the green above 1.2600. US markets will be closed due to Labor Day holiday.
Gold: XAU/USD steady at around $1,938 Premium
XAU/USD trades with a softer tone on Monday, little changed for a third consecutive day and currently trading at around $1,938 a troy ounce. A holiday in the United States (US) and Canada limits volatility across the FX board at the beginning of the week, with the US Dollar finding some demand ahead of London’s close amid the poor performance of European indexes.
Shiba Inu price lags as traders are cautious in deploying capital on Shibarium
Shiba Inu price is struggling to catch up with the activity on its Layer 2 chain Shibarium. After a botched launch of the scaling solution Shibarium, there has been a lag in the total value of assets locked (TVL) on the chain.
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.