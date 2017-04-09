EUR/USD: steady around 1.1900

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1902

The EUR/USD eased from a daily high of 1.1921, rather amid selling interest aligned on the level than on any other catalyst. Risk aversion is the main market mover in thin Monday trading, and with the US off on holidays. European data released earlier today showed that September investors' confidence rose in line with the latest economic developments, as the Sentix index was up to 28.2 from previous 27.7. July PPI for July came in slightly below expected, flat for the month and up by 2.0% YoY. Market players are now focused on the upcoming ECB's meeting next Thursday, looking for clues on when the Central Bank will begin tapering its QE. During the last meeting, Draghi said that they will discuss the matter "over the fall," but last week, "people familiar with the matter" anticipated that the decision will be delayed until December, amid persistent EUR's strength. Anyway, seems the pair would do little ahead of the event.

Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price keeps holding above a bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum aims higher above its 100 level, although the RSI lacks directional strength around 51, reflecting the low volumes around the pair. The immediate support comes at the daily low of 1.1870 later followed by 1.1822, where the pair bottomed last week. Above 1.1920 on the other hand the advance can extend up to 1.1960.

Support levels: 1.1870 1.1820 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2000

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD