EUR/USD: steady above 1.1800

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1808

The EUR/USD pair holds above the 1.1800 level, but remains unable to find direction, stuck within a limited range ever since the week started. Having recovered half the ground lost last Friday following a solid US employment report, speculative interest is now waiting for fresh clues to make the next move, although that won't come until next Friday, when the US will release its latest inflation figures. The sour tone of European equities is what is currently supporting the common currency, as data coming from Germany was mixed, with the country's trade balance presenting a better than expected surplus of €21.2B in June, but with exports and imports growing less than expected in the month. In the US, a minor confidence index, the NFIB business optimism, came better-than-expected for July, up to 105.2 from previous 103.6.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the upside remains limited by a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength within neutral territory. An intraday slide can't be dismissed, but it would take a break below 1.1715 to talk about bearish strength, something quite unlikely for today.

Support levels: 1.1785 1.1750 1.1715

Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1865 1.1910

