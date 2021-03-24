The EURUSD pair continued to weaken on Wednesday, and it dropped toward 1.18, levels last seen in late November.

Traders paid attention to the US durable goods orders for February, which tumbled 1.1% on a monthly basis, against expectations of +0.5%. That was the first drop in durable goods orders since April.

Additionally, core capital goods orders, a category that excludes aircraft and military hardware and is seen as a barometer of business investment, dropped 0.8% after an upwardly revised 0.6% gain.

Yesterday's barrage of Fed's speakers sounded very lightly hawkish, and markets were clearly disappointed, with US indices heading lower. However, US yields fell sharply, and the 10-year yield is heading back to 1.6%, but so far providing little comfort for equity investors. The greenback accelerated higher as it might look like the Fed will be forced to start hiking rates in 2022 due to inflation pressures.

Later in the day, the second day of Jerome Powell's testimony will take place, which might influence the markets.

The next support for the euro could be at 1.18, and if not held, the pair might decelerate toward 1.16, where Autumn's lows are located.

On the upside, the euro needs to jump above 1.1950 to cancel the immediate bearish momentum, with the first stronger selling zone at 1.1850.