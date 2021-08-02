Key Highlights

EUR/USD started a decent recovery from the 1.1750 zone.

It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.1830 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.1800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). It surpassed a major bearish trend line at 1.1830. The upward move gained pace above the 1.1850 resistance.

The pair even broke the 1.1900 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). A high was formed near 1.1908 before the pair corrected lower.

There was a dip below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1751 swing low to 1.1908 high. The first major support on the downside is near the 1.1830 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1751 swing low to 1.1908 high.

On the upside, the bears are likely to remain active above 1.1900. The next major resistance is near 1.1920, above which the pair might rise towards 1.1980.