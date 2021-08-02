Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started a decent recovery from the 1.1750 zone.
- It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.1830 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.1800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). It surpassed a major bearish trend line at 1.1830. The upward move gained pace above the 1.1850 resistance.
The pair even broke the 1.1900 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). A high was formed near 1.1908 before the pair corrected lower.
There was a dip below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1751 swing low to 1.1908 high. The first major support on the downside is near the 1.1830 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1751 swing low to 1.1908 high.
On the upside, the bears are likely to remain active above 1.1900. The next major resistance is near 1.1920, above which the pair might rise towards 1.1980.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 200-SMA retest
GBP/USD begins the trading week on lower ground near 1.3900. The cable pair broke a short-term rising channel during the late Friday and teased bears amid a downward sloping Momentum line. The selling currently aims to retest the 200-SMA support near 1.3835, a break of which could highlight the 1.3770 area comprising multiple levels marked last week.
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
Tide turning in favor of SHIB bulls, as $0.00000750 beckons
Amid an upbeat momentum seen across the crypto board, Shiba Inu is taking inspiration on Sunday, as it looks to extend Saturday’s upswing from near the $0.00000590 support area. SHIB bulls await acceptance above 21-DMA to unleash further upside towards 50-DMA.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.