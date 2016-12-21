EUR/USD: sold Market @ 1.0401, Target 1.0301

Gonçalo Moreira, CMT
FXStreet

 

FXStreet's Trading Positions:

 

DATE

PAIR

ORDER

ENTRY

STOP

PROFIT

STATUS

12/21/2016

EUR/USD

BUY LMT

1.0427

  

1.0495

pending

12/21/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.0494

  

1.0474

pending

12/21/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.0494

  

1.0454

pending

12/21/2016

EUR/USD

SELL MKT

1.0437

  

1.0430

closed

12/21/2016

EUR/USD

SELL MKT

1.0401

  

1.0301

open

12/13/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.0929

--

--

pending

12/13/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.1339

--

--

pending

12/12/2016

EUR/USD

BUY LMT

1.0574

--

1.0614

open

12/12/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.0649

--

--

open

12/08/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.0827

--

--

open

12/06/2016

EUR/USD

SELL LMT

1.0703

--

--

open

 

For more details on trade statistics and current exposure, please click here.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.