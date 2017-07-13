EUR/USD: soft US data helps the EUR

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1415

The EUR/USD pair remains under short-term pressure, but within familiar levels, having recovered from a daily low of 1.1370, now recovering above the 1.1400 level after mixed US data as the annual producer price index came in a 2.0% for June, but the core reading, net of food and energy ticked lower to 1.9& from previous 2.1%. Weekly unemployment claims came in above expectations, at 247K while previous weekly reading was revised to 250K from 248K. Still, activity is limited ahead of Yellen's second day of testimony, and US inflation figures to be released on Friday.

Despite the latest downward move, there's not enough bearish strength to confirm further declines ahead, as despite the price remains below its 20 SMA, technical indicators have managed to turn higher, now stuck around their mid-lines. The 100 SMA heads north far below the current level, now converging with a daily ascendant trend line at 1.1340. A break below this last could see the slide accelerating towards 1.1290, but it will take a break below this last to confirm a bearish continuation during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1340 1.1290

Resistance levels 1.1420 1.1450 1.1490

