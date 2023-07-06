The single European currency is trying to pare its losses from lows of recent days at 1,0830 and is already trying to secure a levels above 1,0850.
Yesterday's announcement of the latest Fed's Minutes has changed the bets for further hikes in the key interest rates, as some officials were in favor of another increase as early as the last meeting.
At the same time, the course of the production sector in the eurozone continues to be problematic and confirms the reasoning that the clouds of a possible recession in the European economy remain on the horizon.
However, data such as today's announcement about the Factory orders in the German economy, which pleasantly exceeded estimates, complicate the conclusions and confusion remains in the markets.
This announcement also helped the European currency limit morning losses and react slightly.
The overall picture of the market remains the same with the pair struggling for now to find a strong direction and temporary moves to one side or the other are proving to be limited in scope.
The return to the fore of at least one more hike in key interest rates from the Fed appears to be favoring the US currency for now and creating a mildly positive environment for the dollar, with the new jobs announcement likely to provide further impetus or to abruptly overturn this image.
Τhe path of the exchange rate continues to be strongly linked to the announcements of important fundamental news and in particular those linked to the prospects for further increases in key interest rates.
So maintaining a wait-and-see attitude ahead of tomorrow's announcements on US unemployment and new jobs is the best thought.
Possible significant drop in the euro before the announcements I believe it cannot be sustained and the possibility of a new reaction remains in play.
