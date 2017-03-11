EUR/USD: so much for an NFP Friday

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1655

The US economy created 261,000 new jobs in October, below expected but still strong.

Poor wages' growth affect inflation, but Fed won't change course with this figures.

The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh weekly high of 1.1689 following the release of the US monthly employment report but quickly retreated to trade barely above pre-news levels. The US Nonfarm Payroll report showed that in October, the US economy added 261,000 new jobs, below the expected 310K, but still quite a strong figure. September headline was revised to 18K from previous -33K, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from previous 4.2%. The most negative note came from really poor wages' growth up 2.4% YoY from previous downwardly revised 2.8%, and flat for the month after rising by 0.5% in September, and missing estimates of a 0.2% advance. Lagging wages are bad news for consumption, and therefore for inflation, which will likely remain soft. Nevertheless, the report is not a game-changer for the Fed, at least when it comes to December hike.

With US PMIs still to be released, the EUR/USD pair technical picture remains short-term neutral, given that in the 4 hours chart, indicators remain stuck around their mid-lines, as the price barely holds above a horizontal 20 SMA. The wider picture maintains the risk towards the downside, as the price develops below its 20 and 100 DMAs, with the shortest gaining strength downward below the larger. The Momentum indicator resumed its decline within bearish territory, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 41 in this last time frame, reaffirming that this week's recovery is barely corrective. Additionally, the price continues developing below the 1.1660/70 region, with spikes through the level meeting selling interest, but above the 1.1600 level. The main support is still 1.1575, October's low set last week.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1670 1.1700 1.1745

