The single European currency registers small gains after the Christmas holidays as it appears to be favored by the positive climate in which the futures contracts of the main stock indices have been moving since Tuesday's early hours.

Also the extremely bad weather and the extraordinary problems it has created in the United States are certainly not favorable to the US currency.

The polar temperatures, the cancellation of thousands of flights and the stay of millions of citizens in their homes, especially in the midst of Christmas and New Year, will certainly leave a negative mark on consumption, which is one of the most important drivers of growth for the US economy.

The euro approached the 1.0670 level a little earlier having a slight upward momentum but there are questions whether it will be able to maintain it throughout the day.

The general picture of the market does not seem to have changed and apart from the extreme bad weather in the United States, which will certainly not last long, there are no other important macroeconomic news.

The pattern of the last few days has a significant chance of holding with the pair failing to take any significant direction before the close of the year.

The euro shows excellent resilience and every time the US currency tries to regain ground the common currency very soon reacts and returns to levels above 1,06.

On the other hand, it shows difficulties to continue the intense upward momentum of the last 3 months which brought it from the levels of 0,95 to 1,07.

So overall market confusion remains as there are reasons for the pair to move in either direction and new data may be needed for a strong move to emerge.

In such an environment I will maintain and today the latest strategy to buy the US currency at peaks something that has not disappointed me so far.