The common European currency is under slightly pressure approaching the level of 1/1 again, awaiting Eurozone inflation data.

Bets on a possible 75 basis point interest rate hike at the European Central Bank's next meeting have increased in recent days, and the possible increased numbers on eurozone inflation will greatly impact and support those bets.

The HICP is a Eurozone Inflation Preview index and is expected to be announced increased to 9% on an annual basis, from 8,9% last month.

Any higher number will be treat as a surprise by the markets and many investors most possible will start to bet on Euro waiting a more aggressive stance from European Central Bank on interest rate hikes.

Maintaining a more cautious attitude, we consider that this thought has already been '' price in '' from the market and for this reasonn the last days the common European currency moved slightly upwards, once again surpassing the level of 1/1.

Unless there is some extraordinary surprise and announcement of inflation data well above 9%, we believe that the pressures on the Euro will continue and the pair will move downward breaking the level of 1/1 again.

While the likelihood that the data will show inflation containment with a possible announcement bellow the 8,9% which was the announcement from last month will lead many investors to close euro positions.

However, the strategy to buy the euro on dips remain my favorite, as a detection levels to buy the dollar presents increased difficulty due to strong euro reactions.