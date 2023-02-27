Key highlights
- EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0600 support.
- A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0580 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled below the 1.0650 support level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
The decline gained pace below the 1.0620 and 1.0600 support levels. A low is formed near 1.0536 and the pair is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 1.0575 level.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0580 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 1.0620 level. A clear move above the 1.0620 resistance might start a steady increase.
The next target could be near the 1.0700 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), where the bears might appear. Any more gains could open the doors for a move towards the 1.0800 level.
On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.0540 level. The next major support is near the 1.0500 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the 1.0450. Any more losses could open the doors for a drop towards 1.0380.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks set for a breakdown below 1.0540
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance around 1.0550 in the Asian session. The volatility in the major currency pair has squeezed after a sheer downside inspired by the surprise jump in the United States consumer spending data released on Friday.
GBP/USD bears keep 1.1930 on radar as key Brexit announcements loom
GBP/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it wobbles around mid-1.1900s ahead of the key Brexit announcements scheduled for release during early Monday. The Cable pair fades the previous day’s bounce off an upward-sloping support line from early January amid the oversold RSI conditions.
Gold drops towards $1,793 support confluence as US Dollar follows firmer yields
Gold price takes offers to refresh a two-month low to around $1,808 during early Monday. The bright metal seems to justify the latest pick-up in the US Dollar, after a week-start retreat, amid the hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the geopolitical fears.
Ethereum smart money plans to liquidate these traders
Ethereum price shows a steady downtrend since February 16. While this descent was exacerbated on February 24, the recovery rally over the weekend seems to have come to the rescue.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
Following a relatively busy week, the calendar becomes lighter next week. However, that doesn’t mean there are no important economic releases on the agenda. On the contrary, with market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the US economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.