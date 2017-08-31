EUR/USD: slide continues on solid US data

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1838

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline ahead of US opening, in spite of positive data coming from the EU. The ongoing dollar recovery got a boost from Reuters´ headlines suggesting that ECB policymakers are concerned about the latest EUR's strength, and may delay any decision on QE tapering. The Central Bank is largely expected to make an announcement on the subject during the next September meeting. As for data, EU inflation surprised to the upside in August, according to preliminary estimates, up 1.5% when compared to August 2016, and by 1.3% from the previous month. Unemployment rate in the region remained unchanged at 9.1%.

In the US, personal spending surged by 0.3%, below market's expectations, but personal income surged by 0.4% in July, although PCE inflation remained unchanged at 1.4% YoY. Initial jobless claims, for the week ending August 25th were better-than-expected, down to 236K against the expected 237K.

The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1822 ahead of the news, and trades some pips above the level ahead of Wall Street's opening, with a strong downward momentum short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is far below a now bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have accelerated their declines, now entering oversold territory. Below the mentioned daily low, the pair has its next strong support in the 1.1780/90 region. Further slides seem unlikely, but in the case of a bearish breakout, the daily decline can extend down to 1.1745. Short term resistances come at 1.1880, 1.1920 and 1.1965.

Support levels: 1.1820 1.1785 1.1745

Resistance levels: 1.1880 1.1920 1.1960

