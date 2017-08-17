EUR/USD: slide can extend down to 1.1580

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1692

The EUR/USD pair plunged to a fresh August low of 1.1661 and struggles a few pips below the 1.1700 level heading into the US opening. The common currency weakened with London opening, further falling after the release of the minutes of the latest ECB meeting, that once again, were inconclusive about any future tapering of the ongoing easing program, but also showed that policymakers are concerned over recent EUR's strength. The news came after headlines indicating that Mario Draghi won't discuss the matter in the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium next week, adding to speculative interest concerns over having priced in tightening maybe too soon.

Further affecting the EUR is its inability to surpass the 1.1800 level during these last few days, with lower highs adding to the bearish case, at least in the short term. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is gaining downward strength below a now bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators pared their declines but remain well below their mid-lines, and particularly the RSI indicator heading south around 36, in line with further declines. Below the daily low, the pair has scope to extend its decline down to 1.1580, where a long term ascendant trend line should attract buying interest.

Support levels: 1.1660 1.1620 1.1580

Resistance levels: 1.1725 1.1770 1.1820

