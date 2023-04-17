The single European currency is in a defensive mode and is trying to limit Friday's losses. As i had drawn attention Friday's macroeconomic data from the United States would affect the exchange rate something that actually happened.
With no major surprises the retail sales report and the Consumer Confidence survey did not disappoint and slightly boosted bets that the Fed will raise key interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting.
The above announcements were enough to bring the US currency back into the spotlight as the European currency's mild upward momentum was once again called into question.
As i have mentioned repeatedly the European currency is generally in a mildly upward momentum lately which is particularly strengthened by the European Central Bank's rhetoric about its own intentions regarding interest rate hikes.
Αs the movements of the European Central Bank are currently fully discounted the focus is concentrated mainly on the other side of the Atlantic and in the macroeconomic news which day by day they strengthen or not the bets of the decision by 25 basis points increase in interest rates in the next Fed's meeting.
As this outlook remains with some strong possibility on the table as long the next economic news reinforces these outlook the European common currency will struggle to sustain the mildly bullish momentum and break further highs upwards.
Today's agenda is particularly poor from any announcements from both sides of the atlantic with the only interest to gather in President lagarde's speech and any significant movement in the pair will only be able to be justified by some statements from the Ecb's president.
Unless there are any surprises from Lagarde's statements the most likely scenario for today is to have a narrow range of volatility as traders are likely to avoid significant positions.
Ιn general, the signs of questioning of mild upward momentum for the European currency seem to remain in play and for today.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 as USD keeps its footing
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1000 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, hawkish Fed bets help the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair. ECB President Lagarde will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. With the cautious market mood allowing the USD to hold its ground, however, the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum ahead of UK jobs data on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $2,000 as US yields push higher
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $2,000 in the early American session on Monday. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
US inflation expectations jump, as earnings season kicks off
Despite the softer-than-expected inflation data released earlier last week, US inflation expectations shocked investors at last Friday’s release; the 1-year expectation jumped from 3.6% to 4.6% due to the surprise surge in energy prices.