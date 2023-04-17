Share:

The single European currency is in a defensive mode and is trying to limit Friday's losses. As i had drawn attention Friday's macroeconomic data from the United States would affect the exchange rate something that actually happened.

With no major surprises the retail sales report and the Consumer Confidence survey did not disappoint and slightly boosted bets that the Fed will raise key interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting.

The above announcements were enough to bring the US currency back into the spotlight as the European currency's mild upward momentum was once again called into question.

As i have mentioned repeatedly the European currency is generally in a mildly upward momentum lately which is particularly strengthened by the European Central Bank's rhetoric about its own intentions regarding interest rate hikes.

Αs the movements of the European Central Bank are currently fully discounted the focus is concentrated mainly on the other side of the Atlantic and in the macroeconomic news which day by day they strengthen or not the bets of the decision by 25 basis points increase in interest rates in the next Fed's meeting.

As this outlook remains with some strong possibility on the table as long the next economic news reinforces these outlook the European common currency will struggle to sustain the mildly bullish momentum and break further highs upwards.

Today's agenda is particularly poor from any announcements from both sides of the atlantic with the only interest to gather in President lagarde's speech and any significant movement in the pair will only be able to be justified by some statements from the Ecb's president.

Unless there are any surprises from Lagarde's statements the most likely scenario for today is to have a narrow range of volatility as traders are likely to avoid significant positions.

Ιn general, the signs of questioning of mild upward momentum for the European currency seem to remain in play and for today.