The single European currency climbed to new highs at 1.0868 , the higher levels since April last year as yesterday's data on inflation in the US economy failed to limit the upward momentum of the euro.
The announcement was fully expected as the numbers confirmed that inflationary pressures are contained in the US economy which paves the way for the Federal central bank to slowdown its policy on interest rate hikes.
Now the odds that the Fed will announce a 25 basis point hike at the next meeting has increased to 90%.
While at the same time the mild climate which is maintained in the international stock markets with strong signs of stabilization limit the needs for purchases of the US currency which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.
The announcement of data on inflation in the US economy failed to surprise the markets and therefore could not act as a trigger for the US currency to go on the counterattack.
The European currency have reacted strongly from the lows of 1,0480 found a week ago in the wake of the announcement on new jobs in the US.
This dynamic I continue to believe is based more on the inability of the American currency to find some triggers to return to higher prices than on the excellent data of the European economy , which does show signs of stabilization but even today several issues continue to cause concern.
Here I should emphasize that the European economy has been particularly lucky due to the fact of the significant de-escalation in natural gas prices which was mainly supported by the exceptionally good weather observe in the European Continent having already entered the middle of the winter months. T
his fact has almost delete the narrative of the great energy crisis that hit the eurozone in the previous months and was one of the main factors that acted as a weight for the European currency.
Of course, the question remains whether luck will continue and the rest of the winter months will be spent in the same environment.
On today's agenda stands out the announcement of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index , something that in the past has acted as a trigger for strong market moves.
A positive surprise combined with Friday's close after a strong rise in the European currency may act as a trigger for a correction.
For this reason I continue to maintain a wait-and-see attitude, refusing to buy the European currency at these levels.
