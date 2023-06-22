Share:

The single European currency is already on the threshold of 1,10 after yesterday's rise in the wake of Fed's President statements.

President Jerome Powell brought no surprises to the table, his talks were fully expected and although the cycle of hikes in key interest rates may not be closed the US currency lost ground.

After the temporary pause of the previous days the single European currency has returned to a mild upward momentum that has started since last week in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to raise key interest rates , but mainly due to the aggressive rhetoric that remains on the table from Ecb.

Μy strategy of the last few weeks to prefer positions in favor of the euro seems to have been fully confirmed and although the no sharp declines limited the possibility for more aggressive buying policy the overall picture of the market fully justified my thinking.

Ηowever as the market looks to retrace almost 400 basis points from the lows at 1,0635 and re-approach last months highs at 1.11 I would be much more reserved about the outlook for this bullish momentum to continue.

The aggressive rhetoric about the prospect of a further increase in interest rates from the Ecb supports the European currency for the time being but as the Ifo Institute of Germany reminds us the chances of the eurozone economy going into recession are real and if this happens it will be difficult for President Lagarde be able to maintain the same rhetoric.

Τoday's agenda is limited to weekly jobless claims and existing home sales in the United States while various statements by officials from both central banks remain on the table.

Without some significant surprise from the announcements, I would see it difficult for the upward momentum of the Single European currency to continue and today and easily approach the 1,11 level.