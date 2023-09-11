Key highlights
- EUR/USD started a fresh decline below the 1.0750 support.
- A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0730 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.0750 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
The pair even traded below 1.0700 before the bulls appeared. The pair is now consolidating losses and remains at risk of more downsides. On the downside, immediate support is near 1.0675. The next key support is seen near the 1.0650 level.
The first major support is near 1.0620. If there is a move below 1.0620, the pair could dive toward 1.0550. Any more losses might send the pair toward the 1.0500 level.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.0725 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0730 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 1.0785 level. A close above 1.0785 could start another decent increase.
In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.0850 level. Any more gains could send the pair toward the 1.0950 pivot zone.
