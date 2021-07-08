EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD lower as predicted breaking 1.1820/10 to hit the next target of 1.1780/70. Outlook remains negative.
USDCAD downside limited as expected – we held 18 pips above first support at1.2400/1.2385 & shot higher after the buy signal. Outlook remains positive.
GBPCAD tests very strong resistance at 1.7265/85. A break above 1.7310 is a medium-term buy signal.
Daily analysis
EURUSD hit the downside targets of 1.1820/10 & 1.1780/70 as we look for 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.1835/40 & 1.1855/60.
USDCAD outlook positive & a break above 1.2500 targets very strong resistance at1.2655/65 eventually this week. Shorts need stops above 1.2680.
The downside is likely to be limited with first support at 1.2410/1.2390. Longs need stops below 1.2370.
GBPCAD tests very strong resistance at 1.7265/85. A break above 1.7310 is a medium-term buy signal targeting 1.7365/75 & 1.7420/30.
Shorts at very strong resistance at 1.7265/85 target 1.7210/00 & 1.7170/60.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
