EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD lower as predicted breaking 1.1820/10 to hit the next target of 1.1780/70. Outlook remains negative.

USDCAD downside limited as expected – we held 18 pips above first support at1.2400/1.2385 & shot higher after the buy signal. Outlook remains positive.

GBPCAD tests very strong resistance at 1.7265/85. A break above 1.7310 is a medium-term buy signal.

Daily analysis

EURUSD hit the downside targets of 1.1820/10 & 1.1780/70 as we look for 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.1835/40 & 1.1855/60.

USDCAD outlook positive & a break above 1.2500 targets very strong resistance at1.2655/65 eventually this week. Shorts need stops above 1.2680.

The downside is likely to be limited with first support at 1.2410/1.2390. Longs need stops below 1.2370.

GBPCAD tests very strong resistance at 1.7265/85. A break above 1.7310 is a medium-term buy signal targeting 1.7365/75 & 1.7420/30.

Shorts at very strong resistance at 1.7265/85 target 1.7210/00 & 1.7170/60.

Chart