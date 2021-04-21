EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD was expected to hold resistance at 1.2075. We topped just 4 pips abovehere & sold off to 1.2020. It looks likely that further losses will be seen in to the end of the week.
USDCAD still confusing as we remain in a 1 month sideways trend. Yesterday we shot higher to test 1 month trend line resistance at 1.2610/20.
GBPCAD bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.7455/45. The pair shot higher as expected to first resistance at 1.7540/44 & almost as far as our upper target of1.7600/15.
Daily analysis
EURUSD held resistance at 1.2075. A high for the day is likely here if retested today. Shorts need stops above 1.2090. A break higher however targets 1.2105 & trend line resistance at 1.2130/40.
A break below 1.2020 meets first support at 1.1995/85. Below 1.1970 look for the best support for today at 1.1950/40. Longs need stops below 1.1930.
USDCAD shot higher to test 1 month trend line resistance at 1.2610/20. We topped exactly here which risks a slide to to 1.2890/86 & first support at 1.2565/55. Best support for today at 1.2540/30. Longs need stops below 1.2520.
A break above 1.2630 should signal further gains to 1.2670/75. A break above 1.2680could be seen as a medium-term buy signal, initially targeting 1.2760/70.
GBPCAD holding 14 pips from the next target of 1.7600/15.First support at 1.7490/70. Further losses test best support for today at 1.7435/25.Longs need stops below 1.7410.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
