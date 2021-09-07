EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD held strong support at 1.1860/50.

USDCAD we wrote: holding below 1.2580 is negative for this week targeting 1.2560 & 1.2535/30, perhaps as far as 1.2500/1.2490.

Targets all hit & we bottomed exactly at 1.2490.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend but closing near the open for 6 days. A scalpers market only.

Daily analysis

EURUSD runs in to strong resistance at 1.1915/25. Shorts need stops above 1.1960.

Strong support at 1.1860/50. Longs need stops below 1.1835. Strong support at 1.1820/10. Longs need stops below 1.1795.

USDCAD hit all targets as far as 1.2500/1.2490 as expected. Further losses can target 1.2470 & 1.2430/20.

Minor resistance at 1.2550/60. Strong resistance at 1.2590/1.2610. Shorts need stops above 1.2630.

GBPCAD same levels apply for today & holding minor support at 1.7345/55 targets 1.7380/7400 then first resistance at 1.7440/50. A break higher targets 1.7485/1.7500.

Minor support at 1.7275/65. Further losses target 1.7254, perhaps as far as 1.7220.

Chart