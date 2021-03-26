EUR/USD (last 11778)
Short term turning cycle on hourly basis
Day trades
[email protected] [email protected] tgt 11886 ( Valid till Monday IMM Close )
Long 11761 [email protected] tgt 11908 ( valid till imm MOC Friday )
GBP/USD (13772 last)
Short term SOS
Day trades
Long @13738 [email protected] tgt 13899 ( valid till IMM Close Friday )
Short @14077 [email protected] tgt 13858 ( valid till imm close tuesday)
USD/JPY (last 10957)
Short term Flat wait for break out
Day trades
[email protected] [email protected] tgt 1107 (New trade Till imm Close Monday)
AUD/USD (last 7615)
Short term
Day trade
7562 [email protected] tgt 7684 ( Monday IMM open)
Crude oil (last 5978 )
Short term BOD
Day trades
Long @5820 [email protected] tgt 6175
Nasdaq 100 (last 12790)
Day trades
Short @ 13078 [email protected] tgt 12812 ( good till New york closing on monday )
Gold (last 1726) (day Trade)
Short @1744 [email protected] tgt 1704
HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE MANY INHERENT LIMITATIONS, SOME OF WHICH ARE DESCRIBED BELOW. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.IN FACT, THERE ARE FREQUENTLY SHARP DIFFERENCES BETIEN HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS SUBSEQUENTLY ACHIEVED BY ANY PARTICULAR TRADING PROGRAM.ONE OF THE LIMITATIONS OF HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS IS THEY ARE GENERALLY PREPARED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. IN ADDITION, HYPOTHETICAL TRADING DOES NOT INVOLVE FINANCIAL RISK AND NOHYPOTHETICAL TRADING RECORD CAN COMPLETELY ACCOUNT FOR THE IMPACT OF FINANCIAL RISK IN ACTUAL TRADING. FOR EXAMPLE, THE ABILITY TO WITHSTANL LOSSES OR TO ADHERE TO A PARTICULAR TRADINGPROGRAM IN SPITE OF TRADING LOSSES ARE MATERIAL POINTS WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT ACTUAL TRADING RESULTS. THERE ARE NUMEROUS OTHER FACTORS RELATED TO THE MARKETS IN GENERAL OR TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ANY SPECIFIC TRADING PROGRAM WHICH CANNOT BE FULLY ACCOUNTED FOR IN THE PREPARATION OF HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS AND ALL OF WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT ACTUAL TRADING RESULT
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.