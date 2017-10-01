EUR/USD: short term bearish, but with limited strength

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0565

A modest improvement in market's sentiment during the past Asian session, helped the EUR/USD pair to advance up to 1.0626, but once again, the common currency was unable to sustain gains beyond the 1.0600 level. There were no macroeconomic news in the EU, but local share markets trade modestly higher, while Wall Street points to open the day with a positive tone. There are some minor releases scheduled in the US, but seems unlikely those reports can revive dollar's momentum.

Technically, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is below its 20 SMA, but above a modestly bullish 100 SMA, this last at 1.0550, while technical indicators entered bearish territory, but quickly lost downward strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price is struggling around a major Fibonacci support that converges with a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned lower within neutral territory. Overall, a break below 1.0550 can see the pair returning to its weekly lows in the 1.0500 region, but dollar's upward potential seems limited in the short term.

Support levels: 1.0550 1.0500 1.0445

Resistance levels: 1.0600 1.0650 1.0710

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2164

The GBP/USD pair extended its slide down to 1.2106 early London, but managed to trim its daily losses ahead of the US opening, as the dollar presents a weak tone across the board. Brexit concerns, however, maintain the Pound subdued, and at risk of falling further. From a technical point of view and in the short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is advancing above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators aims modestly higher within neutral territory, not enough to confirm further gains. In the 4 hours chart, indicators are bouncing from oversold readings, while the 20 SMA continues gaining bearish strength above the current level, supporting the bearish case for the pair.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2080 1.2050

Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2200 1.2235

USD/JPY Current price: 116.17

Correcting higher, but still bearish. Yen's gains extended overnight, with the USD/JPY pair printing a daily low of 115.19, from where the pair slowly recovered ground. The pair is finding some temporal relief amid a better market mood and stocks trading in the green, although the technical picture is still short-term bearish, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is developing below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest providing an immediate resistance around 116.45, and technical indicators turning quickly lower after entering positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above its 200 SMA, while technical indicators head slightly higher within neutral territory, well below previous weekly high and without actual strength, supporting the case for a retest of the mentioned daily low.

Support levels: 116.00 115.65 115.20

Resistance levels: 116.40 116.85 117.20

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7343

The AUD/USD pair retreat from a daily high of 0.7384, paring gains a couple of pips below the 61.8% retracement of its latest bearish move. The following pullback sent the pair into negative territory for the day, with 0.7330 now the immediate support. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is developing below a modestly bearish 20 SMA, but that technical indicators lost their bearish strength and turned higher within bearish territory, as the price struggles around the 50% retracement of its latest slide. In the 4 hours chart, the price bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators retreated towards their mid-lines, but lack enough strength to confirm a bearish extension at this point, with a break below the mentioned support required.

Support levels: 0.7330 0.7300 0.7260

Resistance levels: 0.7385 0.7410 0.7450