EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 stopped below 1.1690 now for a sell signal.
USDCAD beat 1.2525/35 targeting 1.2600, 1.2650/60 & 1.2720/30 today which will offer up to 200 pips profit on longs.
GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow.
Daily analysis
EURUSD broke best support at 1.1735/15 for a sell signal targeting 1.1640/30 then 1.1580/70.
First resistance at 1.1715/35 of course. Shorts need stops above 1.1750.
USDCAD beat 1.2525/35 targeting 1.2600, 1.2650/60 & 1.2720/30. Further gains target 1.2775/85.
First support at 1.2650/40. Longs need stops below 1.2625.
GBPCAD meets minor resistance at 1.7425/45 & again at the August high of 1.7495/1.7505. A break above 1.7510 targets the July high at 1.7557/67.
First support at 1.7380/60. Longs need stops below 1.7330. A break lower targets 1.7280/60.
Chart
