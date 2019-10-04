El sentimiento comprador alrededor de la moneda europea se mantiene inalterado desde el martes, llevando al EUR/USD desde la zona de mínimos del año en 1.0880 hasta la banda de 1.0980/90, donde navega por estos momentos.
El billete verde, por su parte, ha perdido más brillo y ha arrastrado al Indice Dólar a la zona de mínimos semanales cerca de 98.70, en la proximidad de la media móvil de 21-días. Recordemos que la tónica bajista ha resurgido en el dólar luego de los pobres resultados en los ISM de manufacturas y servicios en la economía americana, abriendo nuevamente las puertas a las especulaciones acerca de una probable recesión en los próximos dos años y recortes más pronunciados en los tipos de interés por parte de la Reserva Federal.
El retroceso en el USD, asimismo, se encuentra sustentado por la caída en las tasas de rendimiento de los bonos americanos a 10-años a niveles por debajo de 1.55%, observados por última vez a comienzos de septiembre.
Pasado el mediodía en el Viejo Continente, el vice-presidente del BCE Luis De Guindos tiene previsto un discurso en un calendario vacío de publicaciones en la zona euro. Del otro lado del Atlántico, todo pasará por el reporte mensual del mercado laboral americano, donde se aguarda que la economía haya creado 145K puestos de trabajo durante el mes pasado y que la tasa de desempleo se mantenga en el 3.7%.
EUR/USD, entonces, enfrenta la primera valla en la zona crítica de 1.10 previo a la clave línea de resistencia de corto plazo en 1.1029. Más allá de esta banda de resistencia, la presión vendedora debería verse aliviada y podría auspiciar un rebote más extenso hasta la media móvil de 55-días cerca de 1.1070. Por el lado bajista no hay cambios, donde el mínimo del año en 1.0879 emerge como el único soporte de relevancia en caso que los vendedores retomen el control del par.
