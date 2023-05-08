Share:

The single European currency has returned to a mild upward momentum after the significant pressures it received in the wake of the new jobs announcement in the United States.

The very strong data and declining unemployment in the United States further removes the possibility of a recession despite significant market concern about the banking environment.

While at the same time, very small bets on the possibility that the Fed will proceed with another increase in key interest rates begin to appear in the foreground.

It's too early to talk about that and with no new data on the table about the path of inflationary pressures in the US economy any prediction is quite risky.

On the other hand, the latest developments create a burden on the further dynamics of the Euro and although the latest mild bulish momemtum is able to be maintained and maybe we can see new local highs, the possibility that it will be again under the question remains high, something that has happened many times last.

The behavior of the pair on Friday and the opening of the new week is not surprising at the moment as in general the picture of the market remains the same.

Τhe behavior of the market once again confirmed my thinking as reflected in the previous articles as when the European currency approaching local peaks there was a strong correction and on the other hand when the European currency was in an environment of a strong dive it reacted very quickly.

Today's agenda have nothing special and it would be a big surprise if anything changes in the pair's latest behavior.

Mild bullishness of the European currency has already taken it to 1,1050 levels with prospects to try to retest again the 1,11. I think it will be difficult for the Euro to be able to secure and stay at higher levels than 1.1100 for today.

So in general I don't see any major reason to change my basic strategy as it has been formulated lately and which has not disappointed so far.

Monday's poor economic agenda is difficult to feed any strong direction so I expect that the trading range will be between the levels of 1.10 - 1.11 with maybe small deviations on either side.