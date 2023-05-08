The single European currency has returned to a mild upward momentum after the significant pressures it received in the wake of the new jobs announcement in the United States.
The very strong data and declining unemployment in the United States further removes the possibility of a recession despite significant market concern about the banking environment.
While at the same time, very small bets on the possibility that the Fed will proceed with another increase in key interest rates begin to appear in the foreground.
It's too early to talk about that and with no new data on the table about the path of inflationary pressures in the US economy any prediction is quite risky.
On the other hand, the latest developments create a burden on the further dynamics of the Euro and although the latest mild bulish momemtum is able to be maintained and maybe we can see new local highs, the possibility that it will be again under the question remains high, something that has happened many times last.
The behavior of the pair on Friday and the opening of the new week is not surprising at the moment as in general the picture of the market remains the same.
Τhe behavior of the market once again confirmed my thinking as reflected in the previous articles as when the European currency approaching local peaks there was a strong correction and on the other hand when the European currency was in an environment of a strong dive it reacted very quickly.
Today's agenda have nothing special and it would be a big surprise if anything changes in the pair's latest behavior.
Mild bullishness of the European currency has already taken it to 1,1050 levels with prospects to try to retest again the 1,11. I think it will be difficult for the Euro to be able to secure and stay at higher levels than 1.1100 for today.
So in general I don't see any major reason to change my basic strategy as it has been formulated lately and which has not disappointed so far.
Monday's poor economic agenda is difficult to feed any strong direction so I expect that the trading range will be between the levels of 1.10 - 1.11 with maybe small deviations on either side.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.