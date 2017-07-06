EUR/USD: rumors on ECB's forecast hurt the common currency
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1223
Despite the greenback maintains the sour tone across the board, the EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.1204, driven by market talks pointing out that the ECB will cut its inflation forecast it its upcoming Thursday monetary policy meeting. The pair retreated from a daily high of 1.1277, achieved in spite of soft German data, as April Factory Orders fell by 2.1%, while March reading was revised up to 1.1%. When compared to a year early, orders rose by 3.5%, below expectations of a 4.7% advance. Pending of release in the US is the Consumer Credit Change for April.
Market's attention is focused on Thursday's events including the mentioned ECB monetary policy meeting, UK election, and former US FBI director, James Comey, testimony before the Senate. A dovish EU Central Bank, with downward revisions to inflation as rumored today, should put the common currency under pressure, albeit US political turmoil will likely prevent it from plunging.
Short term, the pair is modestly bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 20 SMA, but is so far holding above a bullish 100 SMA, this last at 1.1200, whilst technical indicators have managed to pared loses near oversold territory. Demand for the greenback remains subdue, albeit below 1.1200, the pair has scope to extend its slide towards 1.1160.
Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120
Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1300 1.1345
