EUR/USD: risk towards the upside on further soft US data

The EUR/USD pair corrects lower this Monday, although holding above the 1.1200 figure and not far from this year high of 1.1284 set last week. Majors develop in slow motion with half Europe on holidays and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting and UK General Election, both taking place next Thursday. In the data front the Euro area final Markit PMIs for May came in line with preliminary estimates, confirming that growth in the region advanced at its fastest pace in six years. Ahead of the US opening, the country released its Q1 nonfarm productive, flat during the three months to March as both output and hours worked increased 1.7%. Despite no market reaction to the news, the soft numbers should maintain the dollar under pressure.

Still pending of release in the US are the final Services PMIs for May. In the meantime, US stocks are poised to open lower, amid the sour tone of their overseas counterparts, hit by London terror attacks during the weekend.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around its 20 SMA, while technical indicators barely aim higher around their mid-lines. Still, with the price near its yearly high, chances remain towards the upside. The pair needs to accelerate through 1.1300 to be able to extend its rally, while only below 1.1120 the intraday picture will turn negative.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1180 1.1150

Resistance levels: 1.1300 1.1345 1.1380

