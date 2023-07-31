EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the EUR lost ground over USD, after last week’s ECB decision on interest rate hikes and Lagarde’s comments on this policy, from the rate of $1.1120 to around $1.0950, but then it started to recover its ground, and currently it is traded at around $1.1014. Today, if it manages to hold the rate above the level of $1.10, then it should further rise towards the resistance level at around $1.1080, otherwise it could test its support level at around $1.0970.
