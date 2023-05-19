Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend after reaching the peak of the year at the rate of around $1.1075, and since then, it has been dropping to the current rate of around $1.0783. Today, if it holds above the support level which is located at around $1.0760, then we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0840-1.0850.