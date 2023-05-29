Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that today the FX pair is in a downtrend, and it is currently traded 20 pips above its support level, at the rate of $1.0730. Today, if it holds above the support level of $1.07-1.0710, we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0750 and if it is able to break through it, then it could reach the next one at $1.0820.