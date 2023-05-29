Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that today the FX pair is in a downtrend, and it is currently traded 20 pips above its support level, at the rate of $1.0730. Today, if it holds above the support level of $1.07-1.0710, we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0750 and if it is able to break through it, then it could reach the next one at $1.0820.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in the European session. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2350, paring back gains in the European trading hours. The safe-haven US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite the improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism. investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions.
Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week
Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?
Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.