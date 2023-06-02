Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend in the past month, but it seems there is a try to flip this after the senate passed the debt-ceiling bill yesterday, where the forex pair broke through its resistance level at around $1.0750 and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0775. If it holds it above the level of $1.0750, it should further rise to test its resistance level at around $1.0830-1.0850. A significant role on its direction will be the US’ Nonfarm Payrolls and unemployment rate which will be announced at 1530 (GMT+3).