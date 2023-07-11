Share:

EUR/USD has strengthened, primarily driven by the weakened US dollar. Disappointment among investors stemmed from the flow of statistical data on the US labor market for June.

Specifically, non-farm payrolls increased by only 209 thousand, compared to May's figure of 306 thousand. In the private sector, job numbers rose by 149 thousand, while the public sector saw a 60 thousand increase. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%, while average wages saw a year-on-year increase of 4.4%, surpassing the forecasted 4.2%.

Market participants had anticipated robust employment data to gain insights into the future actions of the US Federal Reserve.

Technical analysis of EUR/USD

On the H4 chart, EUR/USD has successfully surpassed the upper boundary of a descending correction channel after an unsuccessful test of the support level. The price is now positioned above the moving averages, indicating growing buyer pressure. The correction is expected to conclude around 1.0935, with potential for the quotes to rise towards the nearest resistance level at 1.1015. The MACD confirms this scenario, with the signal line secure above the zero level and the histogram displaying growth over 14 periods. However, a negative scenario for buyers would involve a break of the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel, with the price consolidating below the 1.0835 level.

On the H1 chart, EUR/USD is currently undergoing a correction within a bullish flag pattern. The target for this move is set at 1.0955. The completion of the pattern is expected with a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel and the price securing above 1.0965. The moving averages also indicate the presence of an uptrend, with a crossover occurring on July 10, 2023. While the MACD does not currently confirm the scenario of EURUSD growth, there is a risk of a bearish divergence forming after a sharp rise to 1.0955. In such a scenario, there is potential for a decline driven by the divergence. However, if the bearish divergence is overcome, such behavior should be interpreted as weakness on the part of sellers.