Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the EUR/USD.
EUR/USD monthly
Monthly support at 1.0118 and 0.9599, resistance at 1.0340.
Monthly chart is in a downtrend. Price tested the 1.0000 level last week.
EUR/USD weekly
Weekly support at 1.0118, resistance at 1.0349.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price is having a one week rally after a three week decline.
EUR/USD daily
Daily support at 0.9952, resistance at 1.0359.
Daily chart has formed a short term uptrend breaking above the last lower top.
Ahead of the ECB interest rate decision on Thursday price is rallying back towards the 1.0340-49 monthly/weekly resistance area.
Watching for price to fail at the 1.0340-49 monthly/weekly resistance area for the next decline targeting a move below the 1.0000 level.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!