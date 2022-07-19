Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD monthly

Monthly support at 1.0118 and 0.9599, resistance at 1.0340.

Monthly chart is in a downtrend. Price tested the 1.0000 level last week.

EUR/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.0118, resistance at 1.0349.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price is having a one week rally after a three week decline.

Daily support at 0.9952, resistance at 1.0359.

Daily chart has formed a short term uptrend breaking above the last lower top.

Ahead of the ECB interest rate decision on Thursday price is rallying back towards the 1.0340-49 monthly/weekly resistance area.

Watching for price to fail at the 1.0340-49 monthly/weekly resistance area for the next decline targeting a move below the 1.0000 level.