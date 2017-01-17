EUR/USD: retreating from critical resistance, but bullish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0679

The EUR/USD pair advanced up to 1.0718 during the European morning, as risk aversion kept the greenback under pressure ever since the day started. The German ZEW survey showed that economic sentiment continued to improve in January, buy by less than expected, up to 16.6 from previous 13.8. For the whole region, sentiment also improved, with the survey reaching 23.2, above previous 18.1, but below the 24.2 expected. In the US, the New York Manufacturing index for January came in at 6.5, down from previous 9.0 and previous 8.5. Nevertheless, the star of the day was UK's PM Theresa May, who poured some cold water over the hard Brexit she announced, by saying she wants the best for the kingdom and the EU, while pledged to submit the final agreement with the EU to the Parliament vote.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair pulled back modestly from a critical resistance, as the price was unable to extend beyond 1.0710, the 38.2% retracement of the December/January slide, although the pair holds to intraday gains and above 1.0650, the immediate support. In the 1 hour chart, the price is well above bullish moving averages, whilst technical indicators retreated modestly from extreme overbought readings, before turning flat, indicating limited short term selling interest. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also above its moving averages, whilst indicators also retreated within positive territory, with not enough strength to confirm further slides at this point. Below the mentioned support, however, the pair can extend its slide towards the 1.0610 price zone, but buying interest around this last should limit declines.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0745 1.0780

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2325

The word keeps spinning around sentiment this Tuesday, with Theresa May finally unveiling the UK's Brexit strategy. The kingdom is going for the hard Brexit, with no aims to retain "bit" of EU membership. She also said that she wants the best commercial agreement possible with the EU. Her speech was full of good intentions, quite conciliatory in fact, resulting in two main market reactions: dollar's decline stalled as risk-related sentiment u-turned, and the GBP/USD pair rallied up to 1.2346, its highest since January 6th, holding on to its intraday gains. The short term picture presents a bullish stance, although the current 1.2330 has proved to be critical, and the pair needs to settle well above it to confirm further short term gains. Selling closer to 1.2500 will be an attractive trade anyway. In the 1 hour chart, technical indicators have lost upward strength, but are far from reversing, holding in extreme overbought readings, whilst the price broke above all of its moving averages. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators present a strong upward momentum and are nearing overbought territory, whilst the price is battling around its 200 EMA, reaffirming the need of additional confirmations for an upward extension.

Support levels: 1.2275 1.2230 1.2190

Resistance levels: 1.2345 1.2390 1.2440

USD/JPY Current price: 113.46

The USD/JPY pair recovers from a 7-week low of 112.72, as stocks reversed early losses, but the pair holds well below the key 114.00 level ahead of Wall Street's opening, as poor US data is doing little for the greenback. The New York Manufacturing index for January came in at 6.5, down from previous 9.0 and previous 8.5. Short term, the risk remains towards the downside as in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators have resumed their declines within bearish territory after correcting oversold conditions, whilst the 100 SMA has accelerated its slide above the current level, converging with a Fibonacci resistance around 114.50. In the 4 hours chart, indicators are bouncing modestly from oversold readings, but remain well below their mid-lines, whilst the price is far below its 100 and 200 SMAs around 116.00, all of which favors additional slides for the days to come.

Support levels: 113.20 112.70 112.25

Resistance levels: 113.60 114.00 114.50

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7536

The AUD/USD pair surged past 0.7500 to reach its highest level in over a month, as dollar's broad weakness coupled with rising base metals. The bullish momentum however, eased after UK's May speech, with the pair retreating from its high of 0.7562, but still firmly higher. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are aiming to resume their advance after a limited downward correction from overbought readings, limiting the bearish potential. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads north around 0.7490, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, but losing their upward strength, indicating some possible consolidation ahead.

Support levels: 0.7450 0.7410 0.7370

Resistance levels: 0.7495 0.7525 0.7560